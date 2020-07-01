India-China tensions | DHL, FedEx temporarily suspend Chinese import shipments to India

German logistics company DHL on July 1 said that it has temporarily suspended picking up import shipments from China to India, after border tensions between the countries led to clearance delays.

Another prominent freight transporter FedEx Corp has also suspended shipments, according to a BloombergQuint report, adding that the company is facing backlogs beyond its control.

FedEx was not immediately available for a comment.

A DHL representative said the recent delay in customs clearance of cargo into India caused the shipment company's DHL Express India unit to temporarily suspend pick ups from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. DHL did not elaborate on the nature of consignments that were delayed.

United Parcel Service and Amazon India did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding possible shipment delays.