Independence Day releases, Gold and Satyameva Jayate to pocket at least Rs 40 crore on opening day

It is going to be a mid-week bonanza at the box office this week. According to experts, Independence Day releases -- Gold, and Satyameva Jayate are expected to bring in at least Rs 40 crore to Bollywood's kitty.

“The films look promising and the release timings are perfect. The films are releasing on Independence Day then Friday is a partial holiday for Parsi New Year in places like Maharashtra and Gujarat which is followed by the weekend. Next week again has a holiday on Wednesday. So the audience has a 10-day window to see the new films,” said Bollywood film trade analyst Atul Mohan.

Reema Kagti’s sports thriller, Gold that stars Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy in the lead is getting a 3,300-3,500 screens release while Milap Milan Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate starring John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee is screening on 2,300-2,400 screens across the country.

Experts are also not ruling out a clash between the two films with the same day release. While the maximum votes point towards Gold emerging as a winner, experts foresee healthy competition where Satyameva Jayate may turn out to be the underdog and the films bite into each other’s money.

“While Gold is a class movie and it will find an audience in people who appreciate sports, Satyameva Jayate is a mass film but because it is a 10 day relaxed period for moviegoers and they would take turns to see both,” added Mohan.

The films would be a relief to the film industry, especially after a fortnight's dry spell with little to no money for the box office. Releases from last week Karwaan clocked close to Rs 4 - 4.25 crore to take its total to Rs 16 crore. Mulk did slightly better and collected close to Rs 4.75 crore over the weekend and it took its total to Rs 16.25 crore. There was also Fanney Khan that also had a bad fortune at the box office and made only about Rs 9.45 crore at the box office in its 10-day run.