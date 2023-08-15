Independence Day 2023 | From call for peace to Manipur to returning to Red Fort in 2024 — 10 takeaways from PM Modi's speech

Entire world was amazed at scale of India's Covid vaccination programme: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort to mark the 77th Independence Day. In his tenth Independence Day address and the last ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Modi spoke about a gamut of issues from the violence in Manipur, India's "yuva shakti", the scourge of corruption and even a comeback in 2024.

Here are 10 key takeaways from PM Modi's speech:

1 Manipur

Speaking about the ethnic violence that swept in the Northeastern state, the PM said the Centre and the state government were working to bring about lasting peace.

"The whole country stands with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way to resolve all disputes. The Centre and the Manipur government are making every effort to ensure that peace returns to the state at the earliest," the PM said.

2 On realising India's potential

The Prime Minister shared his thoughts on how India would progress and “realise all dreams".

“Today, we have demography, democracy and diversity — these three together have the ability to realise the dreams of the nation. The world is technology-driven, with its talent in technology India will have a new role and impact on the global stage."

3 The new world order

Similar to the situation after World War II, the PM said a new global order was emerging after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"India is becoming the voice of the global South, its prosperity is becoming an opportunity for the world. We are bringing the promise of stability to the world," he said.

4 Reform, perform, transform

Modi also said that since he took over as the Prime Minister, the key mantra of his government has been to "reform, perform, transform".

The Centre was spending four times more than the previous governments on building houses. MUDRA Yojana was helping generate employment for youth.

"In the next five years, I promise India will be in the top three world economies," the PM said.

5 Vishwakarma Yojana

The PM earmarked an initial allocation of Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 crore for the Vishwakarma Yojana, which was announced in the Budget 2023 to help individuals possessing traditional skills.

6 'India will not stop now'

In his 10th consecutive Independence Day speech, Modi highlighted the progress made by the country and said the rating agencies were recognising India's potential.

“I am talking about the last 1,000 years because I see that there is opportunity before the country once again...What we do in this era, the steps we take, and the decisions we take one after the other will germinate the golden history of the country in the coming 1,000 years…," Modi said.

The PM also hailed women power and said India has the highest number of women pilots in civil aviation.

"I want to thank the mothers, sisters and daughters of my country for their capability. I want to thank the farmers for their efforts that India is moving ahead in the agriculture sector ... ".

7 Nepotism, corruption, and appeasement

“My government weeded out 10 crore fake beneficiaries of welfare schemes and seizure of ill-gotten assets rose by 20 times," Modi said, as he reiterated his promise to fight corruption.

Corruption had hugely impacted India's capabilities and should be fought at every front, the PM said. "Democracy is affected by ills of nepotism and dynastic parties work with mantra of ‘party of family, by family and for family’," Modi said.

8 Inflation

The PM acknowledged the rise of inflation in the country and assured that his government was committed to minimising the impact of surging food prices.

"The whole world is facing inflation, India, too, is facing the same but will minimise the burden of sky-rocketing prices," he said, stressing that his government had controlled inflation efficiently.

"The world is grappling with the problem of inflation. Inflation has gripped the global economy."

9 Stage set for 2024

“The next five years are for unprecedented development. The biggest golden moment to realise the dream of 2047 is the next five years. The next time, on August 15, I will present before you the achievements and developments of the country from this Red Fort,” Modi said.

India will hold general elections in April-May 2024 when Modi will seek a third successive term as the Opposition had come together as the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA, to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

10 Over Rs 100 lakh crore given to states for development

Mentioning the achievements of his government over the last nine years, the PM said more than Rs 100 lakh crore had been given to states under his tenure and in contrast to the Rs 30 lakh crore given to them prior to 2014 when the BJP was voted to power.

“We have to address regional aspirations and India will not be developed if even one part is lagging behind," the PM said.