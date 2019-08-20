In Focus with Udayan Mukherjee | Mid- and small-caps in a bear market

Mid- and small-caps are in a bear market as they have lost over 20 percent of their value. The damage at the individual stock level has been far more brutal as numerous good and stable companies have lost between 40 and 60 percent of their market cap.

In episode 7 of In Focus with Udayan Mukherjee, the CNBC-TV18 Consulting Editor explains why mid- and small-caps are in a bear market, regardless of what is happening on the Nifty and Sensex.

