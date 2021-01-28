MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

In Chart | Sensex mostly closes in red on Budget Day, data shows

Last 10 years' data shows that six out of 10 times Sensex closed negative on the Budget Day.

Ritesh Presswala
January 28, 2021 / 12:34 PM IST
Representative image (Credit: MoneyControl.Com)

Representative image (Credit: MoneyControl.Com)


In the run-up to Budget 2021, the benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex has continuously been falling for the last four trading sessions, it has almost lost 3000 points from its all-time high of 50,184 levels. It remains to be seen how Indian shares will react on February 1. But, in six of the last 10 years, the Sensex closed in the red on the Budget day.

6 out of 10 times Sensex closed negative on Budget day 6 out of 10 times Sensex closed negative on Budget day

Experts’ expectation for the Budget 2021

Harsha Upadhyaya of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company expects the government to focus on healthcare, infrastructure development, and financial sector reforms in Budget 2021. (click here for more details)

“As the fundamental and long-term growth prospects remain intact owing to the improvement in consumer demand, we expect small and midcap stocks to do well in the coming future and bulls would be able to take control in the run-up to Budget or post the event,” said Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research. (click here for more details)

Samco Group's research head Umesh Mehta sees volatility rising over the next few days, with the tug-of-war between the bulls and the bears expected to continue. The bears might be the winners eventually, given the overbought nature of many stocks and the high expectations from the Union Budget 2021 that is to be presented on February 1, he says. (click here for more details)

Close

Related stories

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Moneycontrol Datawatch
first published: Jan 28, 2021 11:56 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.