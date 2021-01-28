In Chart | Sensex mostly closes in red on Budget Day, data shows

Representative image (Credit: MoneyControl.Com)

In the run-up to Budget 2021, the benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex has continuously been falling for the last four trading sessions, it has almost lost 3000 points from its all-time high of 50,184 levels. It remains to be seen how Indian shares will react on February 1. But, in six of the last 10 years, the Sensex closed in the red on the Budget day.

6 out of 10 times Sensex closed negative on Budget day

Experts’ expectation for the Budget 2021

Harsha Upadhyaya of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company expects the government to focus on healthcare, infrastructure development, and financial sector reforms in Budget 2021. (click here for more details)

“As the fundamental and long-term growth prospects remain intact owing to the improvement in consumer demand, we expect small and midcap stocks to do well in the coming future and bulls would be able to take control in the run-up to Budget or post the event,” said Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research.for more details

Samco Group's research head Umesh Mehta sees volatility rising over the next few days, with the tug-of-war between the bulls and the bears expected to continue. The bears might be the winners eventually, given the overbought nature of many stocks and the high expectations from the Union Budget 2021 that is to be presented on February 1, he says. (click here for more details)

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.