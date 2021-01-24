If Budget expectations aren’t met, short-term correction is likely: Umesh Mehta of Samco Group

Samco Group's research head Umesh Mehta sees volatility rising over the next few days, with the tug-of-war between the bulls and the bears expected to continue. The bears might be the winners eventually, given the overbought nature of many stocks and the high expectations from the Union Budget 2021 that is to be presented on February 1, he says.

In an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand, Mehta, who has more than 20 years of experience in the capital market, says if budget expectations aren’t met, there could be a short-term correction. Edited excerpts:

Q) A historic week for Indian markets as the Sensex scaled 50,000 but profit-booking at higher levels pushed the market down towards the close. What led to the price action–is it profit-taking or something is worrying investors?

A) The Sensex ended up crossing the monumental milestone of 50,000 but could not sustain those levels. While the rise was a seemingly bullish indication, a pullback came from investors looking to book profits from the rally to take a breather.

Markets cheered the smooth transition of the US president and the encouraging Q3 performance which has beaten expectations. Fundamentals seem to be catching up with the stock prices and the quarterly performance of India Inc is exactly depicting that.

Minor corrections would be profit booking moves in this secular bull run, which is somewhere between Phase I and Phase II in the Dow Theory.

Hence, the cautiousness of market participants should not be misjudged and as an investor, you should continue to book profits in poor quality stocks, while shuffling your portfolio towards capital-intensive sectors on dips that could benefit from the rising inflation.

Q) Which are the important levels to track in the January F&O expiry week and ahead of the budget?

A) The Nifty50 is trading at overbought levels, with the market struggling to hold on to the current levels. Nevertheless, the Nifty continues to be in a bullish trend and is expected to continue with this trend unless it breaks the support level of Nifty 14,200.

A break below this level can also lead to a swath of investors who will look to book profits and can push the index as low as 13,100 levels. Hence, we believe that traders should tread cautiously from hereon.

A) Tata Motors has zoomed at full speed over the past trading sessions. The first trigger came from better-than-expected sales numbers from the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) division, which saw a strong demand coming from China for the quarter.