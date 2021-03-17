In a first, four Alliance Air Jammu-Delhi passengers booked for not wearing masks on board

Maharashtra reported the highest number of daily new cases at 7,863, followed by Kerala with 2,938 on March 3.

In what could be the first instance of its kind in India, four passengers of Alliance Air were booked on arrival at Delhi airport for not wearing a mask on the flight.

The passengers were flying from Jammu to the national Capital on March 16.

Confirming the development, Alliance Air spokesperson told Moneycontrol, "Passenger safety is Alliance Air's topmost priority. This adherence is for their own, fellow passengers and their families safety. The airline caters to passengers in all age group from very young to very old. Alliance Air briefs passengers at every touchpoint, makes regular in-flight announcements.

"However on constant request, when the passengers did not adhere to the laid down guidelines and could have endangered other fellow passengers, we apprised the concerned authorities."

The incident comes even as there has been a spike in COVID-19 positive cases in India, which some states, including Maharashtra, imposing restrictions on movements in some cities.

While domestic flights resumed in May last year, of late, social media has been filled with tweets and statements from those traveling, complaining about lack of adherence to safety measures such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, at airports and during flights.

It had even prompted a Delhi High Court judge to take suo moto notice of 'the alarming situation', after he saw 'stubborn reluctance' among passengers to wear masks. The judge asked industry regulator DGCA and airlines to strictly enforce the guidelines.