IKEA starts delivering home furnishing solutions in Bangalore 

Furniture retail company IKEA has announced that it is beginning to deliver their wide range of home furnishing solutions in Bengaluru.

IKEA has products ranging across categories like furniture, beds and mattresses, storage and organisation, textiles, home decorations, bathroom and outdoor products, lightings, kitchenware and appliances, laundry and cleaning items.

The company first opened its retail outlet in Hyderabad in 2018 and was followed by online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune in 2019. They opened their second retail store in Navi Mumbai on December 18, 2020.

On June 5 2021, the company announced the launch of their mobile application and e-commerce website in three cities in Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara where consumers can shop via the app or online and choose from 8,000 products.

IKEA has invested Rs 4,500 crore in Hyderabad from its Rs 10,500 committed investment. In Karnataka the company has invested Rs 2,000 crore to open four stores in Bengaluru.

Peter Betzel, CEO & CSO (Chief Sustainability Officer), IKEA India said that Karnataka is a "very important market" for the company and noted that Bengaluru is one of the largest home furnishing markets in India. "We will bring a complete omnichannel offer to the market and are excited to take the first step now with the launch of our eCommerce channel," he said.

Betzel also shared plans to open a big IKEA store, close to 400,000 sq. ft. in Nagasandra within a year. "The store will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station, supporting faster and greener commute for the many people to the IKEA store. Over time, we will also open a city centre store within Bengaluru to be even more accessible and connect with many more people," he added.

Further the company said its presence in the state will help create employment opportunities, enable skill development and bring best practices in the retail sector.

"Over the next five years, across different IKEA businesses in Bengaluru, the company plans to engage around 2500 coworkers directly with 50 percent diversity across all levels and will generate close to 1,200 indirect jobs linked with its business operations. IKEA works with nine Home Furnishing suppliers in Karnataka including a social entrepreneur engaging 1,200 local artisans, thereby increasing its local sourcing footprint in the state," a company statement noted.