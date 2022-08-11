English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    IiAS opposes reappointment of Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, his remuneration

    Advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) has opposed Vijay Shekhar Sharma's remuneration stating it is higher than that of any of the Sensex 30 executives.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 11, 2022 / 10:17 PM IST
    Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chief executive officer, Paytm

    Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chief executive officer, Paytm

    Advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Limited (IiAS) has flagged the proposal to reappoint Vijay Shekhar Sharma as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Paytm for another five years and also opposed the remuneration decided for the position -- an amount higher than any of the Sensex 30 executives. They have advised the shareholders of the company to vote against the move.

    In its recommendation report that comes ahead of Paytm’s annual general meeting on August 19, where the company is expected to seek shareholders’ approval for Sharma’s reappointment, IiAS said: “Vijay Shekhar Sharma has made several commitments in the past to make the company profitable, however, these have not played out. We believe the board must consider professionalising the management.”

    The report added: “We take comfort in the board’s assertion that the company has an effective mechanism for succession planning for the orderly succession of directors and senior management personnel. We raise concerns that he (Sharma) is not liable to retire by rotation, and that he will get board permanency if he continues in a non-executive capacity following the end of his term as managing director.”

    The advisory firm also pointed out that Paytm’s shares have fallen 63.6 percent from their issue price of Rs 2,150 since the listing to Rs 825.50 on August 11, thereby eroding shareholder wealth. Further, Paytm posted net losses worth Rs 644 crore in the April-June quarter.

    On that note, the “company is seeking shareholder approval for the proposed remuneration as minimum remuneration – which will be paid to him even if the company continues to report losses”, the report added.

    Close

    Related stories

    As per IiAS estimates, Sharma is likely to pull a remuneration of over Rs 796 crore in FY23, including 21 million stock options at Rs 9 exercise price.

    “Sharma was granted 46.5 percent of the entire stock option pool, which is equal to 3.2 percent of the outstanding share capital. There is no disclosure regarding the vesting conditions relating to the stock option grants and thus, no alignment with the interest of shareholders,” the advisory firm added.

    Further, the report highlighted that though Sharma has spoken several times about Paytm becoming profitable someday, his statement has not seen fruition.

    “Vijay Shekhar Sharma has moved the floodgates again and promised an operating margin (EBITDA net of ESOP expenses) for the quarter ending September 2023 — that the company has come up with its own definition of operating margin that we do not support,” it said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) #PayTm #Vijay Shekhar Sharma
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.