MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

IFSCA does pilot run of International Bullion Exchange

The exchange will be the gateway for bullion imports into India and all bullion imports for domestic consumption shall be channelised through the exchange, says International Financial Services Centres Authority chairman Injeti Srinivas.

Tarun Sharma
August 18, 2021 / 07:54 PM IST

The pilot run of the International Bullion Exchange (IBE) was conducted by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) at Gujarat International Fin-Tec (GIFT) City, Ahmedabad, on August 18.

The IBE will go live from October 1 this year.

IFSCA chairman Injeti Srinivas, who launched the run, said the IBE shall be the “gateway for bullion imports into India and all bullion imports for domestic consumption shall be channelised through the exchange”.

The IFSCA (Bullion Exchange) Regulations, 2020, were notified on December 11, 2020, which, inter alia, covers the Bullion Exchange, Clearing Corporation, Depositories and Vaults.

The notification followed the announcement by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2020-21.

Close

Related stories

The government has also taken steps to notify bullion spot trading and bullion depository receipts, with the underlying bullion as financial product and bullion-related services as financial services.

The exchange ecosystem is expected to bring all market participants to a common transparent platform for bullion trading and efficient price discovery, assurance in the quality of gold, greater integration with the other segments of financial markets and to help establish India’s position as a dominant trading hub in the world.

A holding company, India International Bullion Holding IFSC Ltd (IIBH), has been set up to operationalise the International Bullion Exchange, Bullion Clearing Corporation and Bullion Depository in IFSC, GIFT City,

IIBH was set up pursuant to a memorandum of understanding between the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), India INX International Exchange (INDIA INX), National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL),

CDSL-IFSC, a foreign depository, has been designated as the bullion depository for the bullion exchange, responsible for managing the vault manager.
Tarun Sharma
Tags: #GIFT City #International Bullion Exchange
first published: Aug 18, 2021 07:54 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.