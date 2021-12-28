business Ideas For Profit | Why Endurance Tech stock is the best proxy to play two-wheeler revival theme Endurance Technologies' stock price has fallen by more than 20 percent from its 52-week high in November 2021. The stock is now trading at 25.8 times FY22 projected earnings, which is a 12 percent discount to its 5-year average value of 29.5x. Is now the right time to buy the stock or could it correct further? Let's find out.