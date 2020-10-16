Ideas for Profit | Are all virtues of Mindtree's business model captured in the price?

Mindtree has tackled multiple challenges in recent times with success. In the past three months, the stock has had a stellar 43 percent run-up against 38 percent and 8 percent for the IT index and Nifty, respectively.

Its valuation has hit a high, now comparable to large peers whose performance in Q2 FY21 has been better than Mindtree. So, is it time to book profit or wait to buy the lows?

Let's find out in this edition of Ideas for Profit.