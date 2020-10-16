172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ideas-for-profit-are-all-virtues-of-mindtrees-business-model-captured-in-the-price-5971041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | Are all virtues of Mindtree's business model captured in the price?

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the second-quarter performance of Mindtree and whether investors should book profits or wait to buy the lows.

Moneycontrol News

Mindtree has tackled multiple challenges in recent times with success. In the past three months, the stock has had a stellar 43 percent run-up against 38 percent and 8 percent for the IT index and Nifty, respectively.

Its valuation has hit a high, now comparable to large peers whose performance in Q2 FY21 has been better than Mindtree. So, is it time to book profit or wait to buy the lows?

Let's find out in this edition of Ideas for Profit.
First Published on Oct 16, 2020 02:54 pm

