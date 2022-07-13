Hyundai unveils all-new Tucson

Hyundai Tucson | The new-gen Hyundai Tucson made its global debut back in 2020 and is finally coming to Indian shores. In its fourth generation here, the SUV sports an all-new design with some very angular lines inspired by the company’s ‘Sensual Sportiness’ design language. The front of the Tucson features the company’s new 3D grille flanked by the vertically stacked headlamps which together look like one big unit. A view from the side showcases the sporty cues that Hyundai was going for; the SUV looks sleeker than what you’d expect. The Tucson is expected to share the 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine from the Alcazar which produces 159 PS and 191 Nm. The diesel option on the other hand will be a 2-litre unit and not the 1.5-litre from the Alcazar. The company is all set to launch the Tucson on July 13 and it should be available in a number of trims as well as with all-wheel-drive options. Expect a number of new features as well including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and connected car tech. The Hyundai Tucson will slot cleanly above the Alcazar and will become the Korean carmaker’s flagship SUV in India. However, this only until the Ioniq 5 is launched later this year. As for pricing, expect a sticker in the range of Rs 25-30 lakh. (Image: Hyundai)

Hyundai Motor India on July 13 unveiled an all-new version of its range-topping SUV Tucson.

The fourth-generation version comes with petrol and diesel powertrains, mated with six and eight-speed automatic transmissions, respectively.

The petrol and diesel trims feature two-litre engines generating an output of 156 PS and 186 PS of power, respectively. Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Unsoo Kim said it is the opportune time to bring in the model with the premium SUV segment, growing at a robust pace.

"Tucson has been a global best seller for the company in 2021, winning the hearts and minds of over 7 million customers across the world since its inception. As the Indian market continues to evolve, we are witnessing high customer traction for Hyundai’s premium SUVs," he noted. The new Tucson has been developed to exude an innovative yet futuristic appeal, while also reflecting the company’s premium and upscale identity, Kim said.

"Tucson offers customers a space where luxury and technology organically intersect. The model will form the perfect expression of the company’s commitment to India, introducing an unmatched benchmark for this segment," he added. The model will be sold through the company’s 246 Signature outlets spread across 125 cities.

The company already sells i20 N Line and a few Alcazar trims from the network. The new Tucson comes with level 2 ADAS (advanced driving assistance systems) capability. Using automated sensing technology with a camera and radar sensors, the model can detect a car, a pedestrian or a cyclist on the road. It also comes with 29 first-in-segment features, the automaker stated.