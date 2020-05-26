App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai reopens over 800 sales outlets across country

The company is also receiving encouraging responses for Creta and the newly launched version of Verna, Garg added.

PTI

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday said 806 dealerships and rural sales outlets have resumed operations across the country in the last few days. The country's second-largest carmaker said that 863 workshops have also re-started operations pan India.

"We have commenced operations of our showrooms and workshops in line with the approvals granted by central and state authorities," HMIL Director - Sales, Marketing and Service Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The company is also receiving encouraging responses for Creta and the newly launched version of Verna, he added.

Close

"We have received close to 9,000 new car bookings and delivered over 5,600 cars to customers across the country in a short span of 22 days," Garg said.

related news

In addition, the company workshops have serviced more than one lakh cars across 530 cities in the country during the same period, he added.

Hyundai had resumed manufacturing operations at its Chennai-based plant on May 8.

The company said the showrooms and workshops are being operated in a graded manner ensuring 100 per cent social distancing compliance.

The South Korean auto major currently has a total network of around 1,119 dealerships and rural sales outlets in the country.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 04:26 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Hyundai Motor India Ltd #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre may allow export of masks as manufacturers complain of unsold reserves

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre may allow export of masks as manufacturers complain of unsold reserves

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian-American couple develops portable ventilator costing Rs 7,500

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian-American couple develops portable ventilator costing Rs 7,500

SC issues notice to Centre, RBI on plea against interest on loans during moratorium

SC issues notice to Centre, RBI on plea against interest on loans during moratorium

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.