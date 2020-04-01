Honda commits Rs 11cr for fight against COVID-19

Honda India Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Honda group companies in India, on Wednesday pledged Rs 11 crore aid towards COVID-19 relief and prevention measures.

As part of the initiative, Honda will immediately supply 2,000 units of high pressure backpack sprayers to various government agencies.

These light-weight powerful sprayers will be used for disinfectant fumigation at hospitals, public transport, railway stations, public canteens and other common areas, the Japanese firm said in a statement.

Besides, Honda will support local administration efforts at all its manufacturing locations, it added.

The Honda group will make available its ambulances stationed at all its plants for medical emergencies and support with food packets to take care the poor and underprivileged in these difficult times, it said.

The Honda India Foundation will also contribute financial aid to central and state governments' relief funds in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Rajasthan where manufacturing plants of Honda group companies are located.

Furthermore, associates across all five Honda group companies in India have voluntarily pledged to donate one day's salary towards the total relief aid, it said.

"We stand one with the Indian government in its spirited battle against the COVID-19 outbreak," Honda India Foundation Chairman Minoru Kato said.