Honda Cars stops production at Greater Noida manufacturing facility

File image of employees working at the production line at the Honda plant in Greater Noida. (Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on December 23 said it had stopped production at its Greater Noida facility to realign its manufacturing operations with the goal of improving business efficiency.

"In order to maintain sustainability of operations by leveraging production and supply chain efficiencies, HCIL has decided to consolidate manufacturing operations for vehicles and components at its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan with immediate effect for all domestic sales and exports," the carmaker said in a statement.

"The company has stopped the production in Greater Noida plant. All Head Office functions, India R&D Centre and Spare Parts operations will continue at Greater Noida," the statement added.

Most workers at the Greater Noida plant have either taken VRS or have been transferred to Alwar, CNBC-TV18 had reported on December 19.

On December 1, the company had said it had a “rewarding festive season” and as it clocked monthly domestic sales of 9,990 units in November, as against 6,459 units in corresponding month in 2019.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Commenting on the sales performance, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, HCIL had said, “Although there are continuing challenges of pandemic and its impact on overall consumer sentiment, the rise in personal mobility is expected to help us sustain our sales momentum during the rest of fiscal year”.

Japanese conglomerate Honda’s Indian subsidiary was established in 1995.