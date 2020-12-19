MARKET NEWS

Honda Cars India shifts production from Noida plant to Alwar facility

Honda Cars India's decision to consolidate all production at the Alwar plant in Rajasthan was reportedly taken due to the current market situation.

Moneycontrol News
December 19, 2020 / 01:57 PM IST
File image of employees working at the production line at the Honda plant in Greater Noida. (Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has stopped production at its manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, CNBC-TV18 reported. The automobile company reportedly took the decision to consolidate all production at the Alwar plant in Rajasthan due to the current market situation.

Most workers at the Greater Noida plant have either taken VRS or have been transferred to Alwar, the news report cited company sources as saying.

On December 1, the company had said that it had a “rewarding festive season” and as it clocked monthly domestic sales of 9,990 units in November, as against 6,459 units in corresponding month in 2019.

Commenting on the sales performance, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, HCIL had said, “Although there are continuing challenges of pandemic and its impact on overall consumer sentiment, the rise in personal mobility is expected to help us sustain our sales momentum during the rest of fiscal year”.

Japanese conglomerate Honda’s Indian subsidiary was established in 1995.
TAGS: #Business #Economy #Honda #Honda Cars India #India
first published: Dec 19, 2020 01:52 pm

