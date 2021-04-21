MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hold Nestlé India: target of Rs 19300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Nestlé India with a target price of Rs 19300 in its research report dated April 21, 2021.

Broker Research
April 21, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Nestlé India


Nestlé India (NIL) reported a healthy set of numbers with 8.6% revenue growth contributed by 10.2% domestic sales growth. Some brands like Maggi Noodles, KitKat, Nescafe Classic, Milkmaid, Maggi Sauces & Masala-Ae-Magic witnessed strong double digit growth. Post pandemic, e-commerce channel has been growing strongly for the industry and remained prominent growth channel with 66% growth in Q1 for the company. It is contributing 3.8% to sales. Gross margins expanded 223 bps mainly due to lower milk prices. It is important to note that milk procurement prices in base quarter saw exorbitant increase. Employee spend was lower by 58 bps (as percentage to sales) whereas overhead spends were up 131 bps (as percentage to sales). Operating profit increased 17.3% to Rs 930.6 crore. Operating margins increased 191 bps to 25.8%. PAT increased 14.6% to Rs 602.2 crore. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 25/share.


Outlook


We maintain our HOLD recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 19300/share (earlier TP: Rs 18000). 


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Nestle India #Recommendations
first published: Apr 21, 2021 04:28 pm

Must Listen

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.