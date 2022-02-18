English
    Hold Greenply Industries: target of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Greenply Industries with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated February 15, 2022.

    February 18, 2022 / 07:46 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Greenply Industries


    Greenply Industries (GIL) is one the leading players in the plywood business in India. It has a distribution network of 2,300+dealers/authorised stockists pan-India. It is foraying into the MDF boards business with greenfield manufacturing set-up at Vadodara, Gujarat of 800 CBM/day (capex of ~Rs 555 crore) with revenue potential of ~Rs 600-650 crore per annum at its peak utilization


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the company We value GIL at Rs 215/share (at 21x FY24E P/E).


    At 16:00 hrs Greenply Industries was quoting at Rs 189.70, down Rs 4.55, or 2.34 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 194.20 and an intraday low of Rs 188.80.


    It was trading with volumes of 17,441 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.19 percent or Rs 4.35 at Rs 194.25.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 254.25 and 52-week low Rs 156.55 on 08 November, 2021 and 19 March, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 25.39 percent below its 52-week high and 21.18 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,326.24 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Greenply Industries #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 07:46 pm

