Hold Bajaj Auto target of Rs 3489: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 3489 in its research report dated January 21, 2021.

January 28, 2021 / 07:01 AM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bajaj Auto


BJAUT’s 3QFY21 revenues were in-line while there was ~6.6%/6% beat at EBITDA/adj. PAT. This was led by continued tight cost control. EBITDA margins expanded 150bp YoY at 19.4% (PLe 18%) helped by better gross margins at 29.2% (PLe 28.5%) due to favorable mix. While near term outlook looks positive given 1) healthy exports momentum both for 2W/3W and 2) likely beneficiary of RoDTEP scheme, the same is reflected in valuations. We raise FY22/23 EPS by 4%/8.6% to factor in for sharp increase in KTM profits and better export outlook.


Outlook


We retain Hold with revised TP of Rs3,489 (v/s Rs3,215, 17x Mar-23 EPS). BJAUT trades at 20x/18x FY22/23 EPS (v/s 18x 5yr LPA).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Bajaj Auto #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jan 28, 2021 07:01 am

