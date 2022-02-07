Hold Adani Total Gas: target of Rs 1775: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Adani Total Gas

Adani Total Gas (ATGL) is India’s largest private city gas distribution company with highest number of geographical areas. It has license to cater to 52 geographical areas on a consolidated basis The company operates 287 CNG stations as of Q3FY22

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock We value ATGL at Rs 1775/share based DCF method.

At 14:25 hrs Adani Total Gas was quoting at Rs 1,811.00, down Rs 32.25, or 1.75 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,895.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,800.00.

It was trading with volumes of 3,159 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 4,359 shares, a decrease of -27.53 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.56 percent or Rs 10.45 at Rs 1,843.25.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,987.00 and 52-week low Rs 374.50 on 16 December, 2021 and 12 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.86 percent below its 52-week high and 383.58 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 199,175.61 crore.

