    Hold Adani Total Gas: target of Rs 1775: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Adani Total Gas with a target price of Rs 1775 in its research report dated February 06, 2022.

    February 07, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Adani Total Gas


    Adani Total Gas (ATGL) is India’s largest private city gas distribution company with highest number of geographical areas. It has license to cater to 52 geographical areas on a consolidated basis The company operates 287 CNG stations as of Q3FY22


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock We value ATGL at Rs 1775/share based DCF method.


    At 14:25 hrs Adani Total Gas was quoting at Rs 1,811.00, down Rs 32.25, or 1.75 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,895.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,800.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 3,159 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 4,359 shares, a decrease of -27.53 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.56 percent or Rs 10.45 at Rs 1,843.25.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,987.00 and 52-week low Rs 374.50 on 16 December, 2021 and 12 February, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 8.86 percent below its 52-week high and 383.58 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 199,175.61 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Adani Total Gas #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 03:24 pm
