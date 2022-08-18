English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Hindustan Aeronautics to open office in Malaysia

    The office in Malaysia will help HAL in tapping the new business opportunities for Fighter Lead-in Trainer (FLIT) LCA and other requirements of Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) like Su-30 MKM and Hawk upgrades, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement on Thursday.

    PTI
    August 18, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
    Hindustan Aeronautics

    Hindustan Aeronautics

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has signed an MoU for establishing an office in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia). The office in Malaysia will help HAL in tapping the new business opportunities for Fighter Lead-in Trainer (FLIT) LCA and other requirements of Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) like Su-30 MKM and Hawk upgrades, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement on Thursday.

    "It will reinforce commitment of India in supporting the Malaysian Defence Forces and industry for sustainable aerospace and defence landscape in Malaysia", it said. HAL had submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), Malaysia, during October 2021 for supply of 18 FLIT LCAs against a global tender issued by RMAF.

    "The final winner of the tender is expected to be declared soon by Malaysian authorities. LCA Tejas stands a fair chance of selection in the bid as it meets all the parameters sought by RMAF," according to HAL.

    Further, being one of the largest producers of Russian origin Su-30 aircraft, HAL said it has capabilities to extend the required support to RMAF for Su-30 MKM fleet which is facing low serviceability issues due to ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

    HAL can support RMAF for upgrading their Hawk fleet as well. Other HAL platforms like HTT-40, Do-228, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) have the potential to be inducted by RMAF in future, the statement said.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Considering the above factors, HAL's office in Kuala Lumpur will take up market promotion of HAL's range of products and services not only in Malaysia but in the entire South East Asia," HAL said.

    The office will also contribute in increasing serviceability of existing platforms being operated by RMAF and for neighbouring Air Forces in the region, it was stated.

    The MoU was signed by GM, LCA, HAL, Ravi K and Major (R) Mohd Husairi Bin Mat Zain of Forte Drus, the official representative of HAL in Malaysia.

    Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, High Commissioner of India in Malaysia, B N Reddy and Additional Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjay Jaju, were among those present on the occasion.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Hindustan Aeronautics #Malaysia
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 10:51 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.