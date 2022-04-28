Here's what partnership with Uday Shankar, James Murdoch will mean for Viacom18

Entertainment network Viacom18 announced a partnership on April 27 with Bodhi Tree Systems, the content platform of media baron James Murdoch and former Disney India chief Uday Shankar, to create a TV and streaming giant.

Bodhi Tree will be investing Rs 13,500 crore in Viacom18 which owns and operates the suite of Colors TV channels and OTT platform, VOOT.

"It’s a positive development since Uday (Shankar) was the person who built Star India. Alongside James Murdoch, Uday built India's largest media and entertainment colossus before selling the same to Disney. Given the same combination and synergies between James and Uday as well as the backing of Reliance, I don’t see any reason as to why they would not be a force to reckon with," said Nitin Menon of NV Capital.

He added that sports will be an area of focus with media rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to be auctioned in the second week of June this year.

"Uday was the one who bought all the BCCI rights for cricket as well as ISL (Indian Super League) and Kabaddi. He would continue this same from March in Viacom18 as well," added Menon.

According to Karan Taurani, senior vice-president of Elara Capital, infusion of capital will help Viacom18 compete better with other over the top (OTT) apps in terms of new original content and help combat competition from global OTT giants. "It (partnership) will also provide an edge versus competition on the OTT offering, if they are successfully able to win IPL rights in the recent cycle."

All eyes are on IPL which has made Disney+Hotstar, the official streaming partner of the league, the market leader in the OTT space with a share of 18 percent in the advertising video on-demand (AVOD) and a 26.3 percent share in the subscription video on-demand space (SVOD).

On the other hand, Voot has a 2.2 percent market share in the AVOD space and the platform's SVOD service Voot Select which was launched in 2020 got a million subscribers in a year. Compare this with Disney+Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, the top players in the SVOD space which have 46 million, 21.8 million and 5.5 million subscribers respectively, according to a 2021 report by Media Partners Asia (MPA), an advisory consulting and research service.

"Voot's subscriber base has been small as compared to majors like Disney, Amazon, etc. It is still a very AVOD dominated platform. After this development they would aggressively focus on beefing up their OTT content in the areas of regional and sports," said Menon.

If we look at IPL, the league alone contributed Rs 400-500 crore to Disney+Hotstar's overall ad revenue last year. Experts estimate faster growth in digital ad revenue for IPL this year with digital advertising seeing 25-30 percent growth.

Like OTT, the partnership will play a key role in scaling up sports content. Recently, Viacom18 launched its sports channel called Sports18. The pay-TV channel, available in HD and SD, went live from April 15 offering sports content such as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, NBA, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Abu Dhabi T10, and top ATP & BWF events, among others.

Sports on TV will also be a key contributor in terms of ad revenue especially content like IPL which earned around Rs 3,000 crore for the 13th season. Disney Star is the official broadcaster of the league.

Taurani noted that TV18 has a 13 percent ad revenue market share in TV industry which is the third largest after Disney Star and Zee Entertainment.

"With a current market cap of Rs 13,000 crore, TV18's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margins have moved from high single digit to over 20 percent currently, primarily led by better revenue growth of cost cutting measures and operating efficiency. The company has been able to improve its presence in the regional genre especially Kannada and Marathi coupled with dominance in the urban GEC genre led by successful franchise reality shows," he added.

However, Taurani pointed out that winning TV rights of IPL may impact TV18's profitability.

"IPL rights are estimated to be sold at a 50 percent premium over and above the base price of Rs 33,000 crore. In case, TV18 ends up winning the TV rights, it will be tough to attain profitability over near term due to constant pressure on TV ad growth rate, eyeballs shifting to digital consistently leading to lower viewership numbers," he added.





