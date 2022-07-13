Heidelberg Cement Q1 PAT seen up 3.1% YoY to Rs 70.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Representative image

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Heidelberg Cement to report net profit at Rs 70.7 crore up 3.1% year-on-year (down 24.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 639.6 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 7.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 36.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 116.4 crore.

