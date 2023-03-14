HDFC Bank cautions customers about fake customer care handles

HDFC Bank has alerted its customers that the lender never asks for confidential information.

India’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, on March 14 cautioned its customers on Twitter of fake social media handles masquerading as bank officials. The bank tweeted that there are some handles posing as HDFC Bank representatives.

“Certain unscrupulous individuals are posing as HDFC Bank officials and responding to customer queries in an attempt to gain access to personal or financial information,” the bank tweeted on March 14.

Of late, there has been a rise in instances of online frauds.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in the Trend and Progress of Banking in India report for fiscal year (FY) 2022 said that banking frauds have increased year-on-year (YoY). The report said that banks reported 9,102 frauds in FY22 against 7,358 frauds in FY21.

The regulator has been advising and cautioning about the rise in online frauds. “Multiple initiatives have been taken via RBI to educate people regarding online frauds,” said RBI Executive Director Ajay Kumar Choudhary at the inaugural India Fintech Conclave (IFC) of Moneycontrol on March 7. Choudhary added that data privacy law will help tackle online fake messages frauds.

Rajesh A, a customer with HDFC Bank, tweeted his personal details in response to a handle which looked like that of an HDFC Bank representative.

However, HDFC Bank’s official handle pointed out that this is not a genuine HDFC Bank page.

“Hi, please note that this is not a genuine HDFC Bank page (@HDFC__BANK_1). Certain unscrupulous individuals are posing as HDFC Bank officials and responding to customer queries in an attempt to gain access to personal or financial information.



Hi, please note that this is not a genuine HDFC Bank page (@HDFC__BANK_1 ). Certain unscrupulous individuals are posing as HDFC Bank officials and responding to customer queries in an attempt to gain access to personal or financial information. @MumbaiPolice We have reported this — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) March 14, 2023

@MumbaiPolice. We have reported this page,” the bank tweeted.

The bank also alerted its customers that the lender never asks for confidential information and informed them to communicate only through official and verified channels of HDFC.