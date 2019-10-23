App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 08:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCL Tech appoints Shikhar Malhotra on board of directors

With the addition of Malhotra, the company's total board strength increases to 11 directors, including eight independent directors and three non-independent directors, a statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter
Image: Twitter
 
 
IT major HCL Technologies on October 23 said it has appointed Shikhar Malhotra as a non-executive non-independent director on its board. Currently, Malhotra, who is the son-in-law of HCL founder and Chairman Shiv Nadar, is the executive director and board member of HCL Corporation.



HCL Technologies has three women directors, it added.

Malhotra's appointment is effective October 22, 2019.

"I am delighted to welcome Malhotra to the board of HCL. I am certain that the next-gen ideas and diverse experience he brings on the table will help the company in its journey ahead," Nadar, who is also chairman and chief strategy officer of HCL Technologies, said.

Malhotra is the vice-chairman of HCL Healthcare, pro-chancellor of Shiv Nadar University and trustee of The Habitats Trust.

His wide and diverse experience in fields of education, healthcare and environment will play a vital role in providing holistic direction to the company's growth plans, the statement said.

"As technology increasingly becomes an intrinsic part of our lives, it becomes imperative for companies such as HCL to bring in new ideas and solutions. I look forward to my new role as part of the respected board," Malhotra said.

First Published on Oct 23, 2019 08:08 pm

tags #Business #HCL Technologies

