App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCC bags Rs 737 cr contract for Bangladesh nuclear power plant

"HCC, in a joint venture with MAX Group, a construction company in Bangladesh has been awarded USD 110 million (Rs 737 crore) contract by Russia's State Nuclear Company, JSC Atomstroyexport," HCC said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hindustan Construction Co (HCC) today announced that its JV with MAX Group has won a Rs 737 crore contract from Russia for a nuclear power plant in Bangladesh. The contract includes civil works of Turbine Island for Unit 1 of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

"HCC, in a joint venture with MAX Group, a construction company in Bangladesh has been awarded USD 110 million (Rs 737 crore) contract by Russia's State Nuclear Company, JSC Atomstroyexport," HCC said in a statement.

HCC's share in the JV is 40 per cent (USD 44 million/Rs 295 crore), the statement said.

The Rooppur NPP will be built with Russian technology and is equipped with two VVER reactors of 1,200 MW each.

related news

These reactors are similar to the Kudankulam NPP in Tamil Nadu.

“HCC has become the first Indian company to participate in the international civil nuclear market. We look forward to further project awards in Rooppur NPP and expanding our infrastructure footprint in Bangladesh,"Arjun Dhawan, Director and Group CEO, HCC said in a statement.

Recently, India signed an agreement with Bangladesh for civil nuclear cooperation, under which India has extended expertise and project support for Bangladesh's first NPP.

India not being a member of Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) cannot participate directly in the construction of atomic power reactors.

But Indian companies can be involved in construction and installation works and in the supply of equipment of non-critical category.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 03:32 pm

tags #Bangladesh nuclear power plant #Business #Companies #HCC #Hindustan Construction

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.