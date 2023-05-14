Happy to see India emerge as attractive investment destination: PM Modi after meeting Walmart CEO

Doug McMillon with PM Modi (Image: Walmart/ Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on May 14 that his interaction with Walmart CEO Doug McMillon was a fruitful one and expressed happiness in seeing India emerge as an attractive investment destination.

The Prime Minister wrote on Twitter: “The meeting with Mr Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart, was a fruitful one. We had insightful discussions on different subjects. Happy to see India emerge as an attractive destination for investment.”



Earlier, McMillon had said that his meeting with PM Modi reinforced “shared values”. He said: “The visit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforces the shared value we bring working alongside India. Together, we'll continue to support the country's manufacturing growth and create opportunity.”

Meanwhile, the retail giant has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi “for a great conversation” and said that it is “working toward exporting $10 billion per year from India by 2027 and are committed to strengthening logistics, skill development, and supply chains to make India a global export leader in toys, seafood, and other goods”.

Earlier this week, the top brass of Walmart had met with suppliers, merchants, grantees, artisans, and MSMEs in India. Commenting on the interaction, Walmart said: “We have a long history in India and we're continuing to grow an ecosystem that creates opportunity.”

It added that India's unique ecosystem of suppliers will help the company in achieving its goal of exporting goods worth $10 billion from the country annually by 2027.

While addressing Indian suppliers and partners on May 10, the Walmart Inc President and CEO reaffirmed the roadmap for strengthening partnerships with Indian communities, expanding opportunities for Indian businesses, and said: "Walmart is committed to India and we are here for the long term. We are excited about the Indian suppliers and partners who make quality, affordable, and sustainable products for our customers and members around the world. We are proud that our business can support India's growth by creating jobs, strengthening communities, and accelerating India’s progress as a manufacturing destination.”

In December 2020, the retailer announced that it would triple its exports of goods from India to $10 billion each year by 2027, endorsing India's continuing rise as a global hub of manufacturing.

(With inputs from PTI)