App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 09:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat tobacco farmers' body protests ban on e-cigarettes, ask for regulation instead

Farmers in the state will be affected severely by the ban, said the Gujarat Tobacco Growers and Merchants Association. Notably, Gujarat had already banned manufacture, sale, import and advertisement of e-cigarettes in July.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Tobacco (Representative Image)
Tobacco (Representative Image)

An organisation of tobacco farmers and merchants in Gujarat on September 18 urged the government to reconsider its decision to ban e-cigarettes.

Farmers in the state will be affected severely by the ban, said the Gujarat Tobacco Growers and Merchants Association. Notably, Gujarat had already banned manufacture, sale, import and advertisement of e-cigarettes in July.

E-cigarettes are nicotine-delivery devices that aerosolise nicotine and flavour chemicals through heating.

Close

Bhikhubhai Patel, president of the Association, told reporters that farmers in Gujarat sell raw tobacco worth over Rs 400 crore every year, at a rate of Rs 45 to 50 per kg.

related news

"Gujarat grows 80 per cent of the tobacco produced in the entire country. After the advent of e-cigarettes, which uses nicotine extracted from raw tobacco and its dust, farmers were able to sell raw tobacco at Rs 45 to 50 per kg against Rs 30 to Rs 40 a few months back," Patel said.

"Now, with this ban, the prices would once again come down to past levels, resulting in loss of income for farmers every year. We urge the government to reconsider the decision for the sake of farmers," said Patel.

Praveen Rikhy, convener of Trade Representatives of ENDS (Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems), alleged that the ban was imposed on the basis of "selective sourcing of scientific and medical opinion".

"Instead of a ban, the government has the option to regulate it, just like they did with cigarettes...We will seek legal opinion to fight this ban," she added.

The Union Cabinet on September 18 approved an ordinance banning production, import, distribution and sale of e-cigarettes in India.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who headed a Group of Ministers on the issue, said the ban was imposed as e-cigarettes pose a health risk, especially to the youth.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 07:58 pm

tags #ban #e-cigarette #Health #India #Ministry of Health #Nirmala Sitharaman #Tobacco farmers

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.