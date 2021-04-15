Greenlam Industries Q4 PAT seen up 42.9% YoY to Rs 31 cr: YES Securities

Greenlam Industries | Company reported lower profit at Rs 18.5 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 27.5 crore, revenue fell to Rs 289.3 crore from Rs 349 crore YoY. (Image: greenlamindustries.com)

YES Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Cement and Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Greenlam Industries to report net profit at Rs 31 crore up 42.9% year-on-year (down 3.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 11.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 362.1 crore, according to YES Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 187.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 148 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 57.3 crore.

