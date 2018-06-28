Govt officials refuse to use Mahindra, Tata Motors e-vehicles citing poor performance

Senior government officials have refused to use electric cars manufactured by Mahindra and Mahindra and Tata Motors, citing poor performance and low mileage, reported Mint.

The electric vehicle models failed to run even 80-82km on a single charge within city limits, a senior government official told the paper, adding that battery capacity was not up to the mark when compared to global standards.

These vehicles were procured by the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) for replacing central government and public sector undertakings (PSU) vehicles with electric vehicles amid the 'Go Green' drive. Tata Motors and Mahindra were to supply 350 units and 150 units respectively, to the Union government in the first phase after qualifying for the bids.

In August last year, the EESL had floated a tender for procuring 10,000 electric cars for which Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra qualified the bids under the auction.

In the subsequent bidding, the automakers were to give another 9,500 units of electric vehicles to EESL, with Mahindra & Mahindra accounting for 40 percent of the total.

Mahindra is developing a new electric vehicle that gives more mileage due to the shortcomings of E-Verito, a person aware of the development told the paper, requesting anonymity.

The procurement of these electric vehicles has also been delayed. EESL, however, did not mention the reason behind the delay. The body has received only 150 e-vehicles so far. The EESL was supposed to receive the complete order by December 30, 2017, the report said.

“We will be deploying about 200-250 electric vehicles by mid-July. The conditions of the second tender are being re-evaluated and will be released soon. EESL will continue to enable more energy and fuel savings by creating a robust market for e-mobility in India,” an EESL spokesperson said.