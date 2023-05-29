Govt hosts India’s first mining start-up summit in Mumbai

Representative picure of IIT Bombay.

In an attempt to leverage the huge capabilities of India’s startup ecosystem, the mines ministry is organising India's first start-up summit in Mumbai, in collaboration with IIT Bombay, on May 29.

The ministry had on May 10 unveiled the logo of the summit. “Start-ups can play a significant role in addressing the technological challenges faced by the mining sector of the country,” Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said. He also informed that more than 150 start-ups and 20 major industries will be participating in the summit.

The summit will discuss various pressing issues pertaining to the industry and will focus on innovation and techniques that can help build autonomy in the field of mining and metallurgy.

This summit aims to provide a platform for the ministry to interact with startups in the field of mining and metallurgy and find out how they are equipped with different technologies that may contribute to the sector. The summit will also witness participation from startups in the fields of exploration, virtual reality, automation, drone technology, and consultancy, among others.

Industry importance

India’s mining sector supports a vast workforce engaged in various activities such as mining operations, exploration, processing, transportation, and related industries. Given the country’s massive mineral resources, this summit could enable start-ups to harness their full potential.

The summit is also significant, as recently the Geological Survey of India (GSI) found lithium deposits in the country. The GSI stated that lithium inferred resources (G3) of an estimated 5.9 million tonnes were found in the Salal-Haimana area of the Reasi District of Jammu and Kashmir.