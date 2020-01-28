App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godfrey Phillips dismisses Lalit Modi's stake sale claim; stock down close to 5%

The company issued a clarification to exchanges following tweets by Lalit Modi where he said that all assets of the KK-Modi owned Modi Enterprises were up for sale

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Godfrey Phillips on January 28 rejected claims that its promoter, Modi Enterprises, plans to sell stake in the cigarette-maker.

The company issued a clarification to exchanges following tweets by Lalit Modi where he said that all assets of the KK-Modi owned Modi Enterprises were up for sale.

"The company would like to clarify that it is neither engaged nor privy to any such discussions on rumoured potential transaction by its promoters," Godfrey Phillips said in the statement. It dismissed claims of the company having been "put on the block by its key promoter entities" that have surfaced following the tweets by late industrialist KK Modi's son Lalit Kumar Modi.

Close

Also read | Cigarette-maker Godfrey Phillips, other KK Modi businesses up for sale, says Lalit Modi

related news

Additionally, the statement noted, "The company has also received a clarification from its significant promoter that there has been no decision to put its assets on sale."

Godfrey Phillips India, the manufacturer of Marlboro cigarettes in India, currently has two major stakeholders – Phillip Morris (which owns 25.1 percent) and the KK Modi Group (47.09 percent).

In his tweet, Lalit Modi mentioned that the group, however, would retain its stake in Colorbar, Ego Italian, Beacon Travels and the education businesses.

Despite the clarification, the Godfrey Phillips India counter was quoting Rs 1,378, down Rs 60.75, or 4.22 percent, at 14:52 hours.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 02:56 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Godfrey Phillips #India #Lalit Modi #Modi Enterprises

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.