Gem, jewellery exports rise 29% to Rs 23,259 crore in September

Representative image

Gems and jewellery exports rose by 29.67 per cent to Rs 23,259.55 crore in September 2021 compared to Rs 17,936.86 crore in the year-ago month, according to the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC). In September 2019, the shipments were worth Rs 23,491.20 crore.

For the April-September period, the shipments surged by 134.55 per cent to Rs 1,40,412.94 crore compared to the same period in 2020. The overall gems and jewellery exports stood at Rs 59,864.55 crore during April to September 2019, following Covid related disruptions, GJEPC said in a statement on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Titan, Kalyan Jewellers’ shares reflect the optimism of Q2 updates

"With Rs 140,412.94 crore ($18.98 billion) exports during April-September, the sector has already achieved nearly half (46 per cent) of the $41.66 billion exports target set by the government for the sector. The sentiment in the industry is incredibly positive with markets opening up and demand gradually returning to normal," GJEPC chairman Colin Shah said. Moreover, with the festive season coming up, GJEPC is optimistic to achieve the export target by the end of the financial year, he added.

During April-September 2021, Cut and Polished Diamond (CPD) exports grew by 122.62 per cent to Rs 91,489.2 crore compared to Rs 41,095.83 crore in the same period of 2020. Gold jewellery exports during April-September 2021 surged by 262.66 per cent to Rs 29,379.36 crore as against Rs 8,100.97 crore in the corresponding period of 2020.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Silver jewellery shipments increased by 48.25 per cent to Rs 9,477.39 crore in April-September compared to Rs 6,392.65 crore during April-September 2020, the GJEPC added.