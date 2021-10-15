Titan, Kalyan Jewellers’ shares reflect the optimism of Q2 updates

Titan Co. Ltd and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd’s stocks have put up a good show on the bourses in the past one month, rising by around 25 percent and 18 percent, respectively.

The September quarter (Q2FY22) updates of both firms are encouraging. Titan's mainstay jewellery business saw a 78 percent year-on-year revenue growth, excluding bullion sales. Kalyan’s revenue growth was comparatively lower at about 60 percent year-on-year, although that is nothing to sneeze at.

ICICI Securities Ltd analysts said in a report on October 9, “Kalyan’s performance, though optically lagged Titan, needs to be seen in the context of (1) a different base: last year non-south was more impacted (better recovery on a year-on-year basis); in 2QFY22 Kerala was more impacted and (2) lower store expansion benefit.” The broker explained, “We believe Kalyan has a lower benefit of store addition in revenue growth versus Titan. Even as both Titan and Kalyan have seen same % growth in store-count in the last 12 months, Kalyan didn’t expand (store count) much during FY19-21.”

According to Kalyan, the non-south markets saw higher same-store sales growth (SSSG) of around 70 percent in Q2 vis-à-vis south markets, which recorded around 40 percent growth. SSSG is a measure of comparable sales growth. “This differential was predominantly due to the temporary closure of showrooms in Kerala during the recent quarter,” Kalyan said in its update. The company’s overall India SSSG in Q2 stood at about 50 percent.

Meanwhile, Titan’s other businesses, watches and eyewear, have also seen good recovery. However, these account for a smaller portion of the company’s overall revenues and, thus, do not move the needle significantly as far as the company’s valuations are concerned. When the September quarter results are announced, it goes without saying that investors will keep a close eye on how margins behave. Even so, strong revenue growth would boost profitability to that extent.

Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd has increased its FY22/FY23 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 7.9 percent and 3.9 percent to Rs21.70 and Rs31.58 on the back of Titan’s broad-based growth in Q2. “Long-term structural story remains intact on account of market share gains, strong balance sheet, franchisee-based model and omni channel across product segments,” the brokerage said in an October 6 report.

To be sure, the sharp appreciation in Titan’s share price suggests investors may be factoring in a good chunk of the optimism on the improved demand environment. After all, the Titan stock has substantially outperformed the broader markets in the last one year. The key thing to watch ahead is the momentum in demand recovery. In the near term, festival season demand would augur well for jewellery companies.