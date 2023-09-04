GATI partners with Tech Mahindra to build cloud-basked software application

Tech Mahindra will enable Gati with GEMS 2.0 over the next 18-24 months

Gati Limited, a logistics company within the Allcargo Group, announced a collaboration with Tech Mahindra to create Gati Enterprise Management System (GEMS) 2.0.

GEMS 2.0 will serve as Gati's fundamental operational software system and is designed to provide an improved customer experience through a contemporary, technology-driven interface while enhancing efficiency and reducing expenses.

Vivek Agarwal, President - APJI (Enterprise), Corporate Development, Tech Mahindra, said, "The strategic deployment of new-age, data-driven technologies is at the core of revolutionising operational efficiency and customer engagement in the logistics and supply chain industry. Our partnership with Gati in designing and developing GEMS 2.0 will help the organisation boost productivity, unlock new business opportunities, scale performance and lead the tech-led transformation narrative in the express logistics segment.”

This software application will utilise Tech Mahindra's knowledge and place emphasis on cloud-native applications. The collaboration's primary objective is to substitute Gati's outdated software with a cloud-based application, aiming for operational excellence and an exceptional customer experience.

Commenting on the collaboration Pirojshaw (Phil) Sarkari, MD and CEO of Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt Ltd (GESCPL) said, “GEMS, which was rolled out 20 years back is a pioneering initiative in the logistics industry. We are delighted to partner with Tech Mahindra to create a transformed GEMS on a microservices platform to provide customers with ease of doing business. This partnership is a major step forward in delivering operational excellence and a superior customer experience and a part of

Allcargo Group’s continued focus on empowering Gati to reach greater heights."