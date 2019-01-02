App
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ford India sales down 18% in December to 24,420 units

Domestic wholesales stood at 5,840 units last month against 5,087 units in December 2017, a growth of 14.8 percent, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ford India on Wednesday reported 18 percent decline in total sales at 24,420 units in December 2018. The company had posted total sales of 29,795 units in the year-ago month, Ford India said in a statement.

Domestic wholesales stood at 5,840 units last month against 5,087 units in December 2017, a growth of 14.8 percent, it said.

Exports in December were at 18,580 units, down 24.8 percent from 24,708 units in December 2017, the company added.

Ford India said for the calendar year 2018, it clocked domestic sales of 97,804 units, up 12 percent from 87,588 units in 2017.

Total sales for the year were at 2,65,714 units, up from 2,62,784 units in 2017.

Commenting on the sales performance, Ford India President and Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said, 2018 was a turnaround year for Ford in India.
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 12:55 pm

