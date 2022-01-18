MARKET NEWS

English
January 18, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE Updates: Union Minister to address media shortly

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE Updates: Sources close to the finance ministry report that FM Sitharaman may affirm the current status of Antrix Devas issue and implications of the Supreme Court order.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 18 will hold a press conference at 4:30 pm to discuss an “important economic issue”. Sources close to the finance ministry report that FM Sitharaman may affirm The current status of Antrix Devas issue and implications of the Supreme Court order.

Earlier on January 17, the Supreme Court had junked an appeal filed by Devas Multimedia challenging

an order to wind up the firm. Also, the bench -- comprising Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice V Ramasubramanian -- had dismissed the appeal filed by Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd.

The Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), on May 25, 2021 directed winding up of Devas Multimedia, but it was upheld by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) which appointed a provisional liquidator for the purpose. The NCLT's direction came over a petition filed by Antrix Corporation, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The NCLT bench had said Devas Multimedia was incorporated with a fraudulent motive to collude and connive with the then officials of Antrix Corporation to get bandwidth from it by entering into an agreement in 2005, which was subsequently cancelled by the government.

This order was challenged by Devas Multimedia and its shareholder Devas Employees Mauritius Private Ltd before the Chennai bench of NCLAT, which dismissed the petition.
