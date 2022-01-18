FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE Updates: Union Minister to address media shortly

January 18, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 18 will hold a press conference at 4:30 pm to discuss an “important economic issue”. Sources close to the finance ministry report that FM Sitharaman may affirm The current status of Antrix Devas issue and implications of the Supreme Court order.

Earlier on January 17, the Supreme Court had junked an appeal filed by Devas Multimedia challenging