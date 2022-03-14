Flipkart’s social commerce app Shopsy crosses 30 million downloads

Flipkart | Representative image

Shopsy, Flipkart’s social commerce platform, has recorded over 30 million downloads till date. The company recently rolled out its latest campaign ‘It happens only on Shopsy’, where the company showcases products starting at Rs 5, which has driven its increase in downloads, said the company.

“The campaign featured Sara Ali Khan in two ad films that warrant unexpected reactions depicted through its tagline ‘Shopsy pe prices aise lage free jaise’. The campaign was successful in creating utmost curiosity amongst the masses and triggered a high number of downloads post its launch,” said the Bengaluru-based e-commerce company in a press statement.

Flipkart in its statement said that Shopsy saw 65 percent of the users from Tier 3+ cities, specifically from the northern region of India. The platform also recorded a 2X jump among female users immediately after the launch of its campaign. Also, in the last five months, Shopsy has seen a spike of nearly 3X in its monthly active users.

This comes at a time when competition in the social commerce space is intensifying as rival company Meesho is taking on Flipkart and Amazon with convenient seller policies, lesser price points for the consumers targeting smaller cities and towns. Last week, Meesho also cut down its payout cycle for sellers from 15 days to seven.

In December, Moneycontrol reported that Meesho was one of the top downloaded apps on Android last year, with 162.7 million downloads, according to estimates by app intelligence firm Sensor Tower. Flipkart, recorded 115.2 million downloads, as per the report.