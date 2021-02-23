English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Facebook to restore news pages in Australia as deal reached on media law

Facebook said it will lift a contentious ban on news pages in Australia 'in the coming days' after the government agreed to amend a world-first media law that the tech giant has fiercely opposed

AFP
February 23, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Facebook said February 23 that it will lift a contentious ban on Australian news pages, after the government agreed to amend a world-first media law fiercely opposed by the tech giant.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Facebook indicated a compromise had been reached on key aspects of a law that would force global tech companies to pay news companies for content that appears on their platforms.

"As a result of these changes, we can now work to further our investment in public interest journalism, and restore news on Facebook for Australians in the coming days," said Will Easton, managing director of Facebook Australia.

The social media firm sparked global outrage last week by blacking out news for its Australian users and inadvertently blocking a series of non-news Facebook pages linked to everything from cancer charities to emergency response services.

The compromise means that Facebook and Google -- the main targets of the law -- are unlikely to be penalised so long as they reach some deals with local media firms to pay for news.

Close

Related stories

The two companies had objected to legislation that made negotiations with media companies mandatory and gave an independent Australian arbiter the right to impose a settlement.

"We're pleased that we've been able to reach an agreement with the Australian government and appreciate the constructive discussions we've had" said Easton.

Despite earlier threats to pull its services from Australia over the legislation, Google had already softened its stance and brokered deals worth millions of dollars with a variety of media companies, including the two largest: Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. and Nine Entertainment.
AFP
TAGS: #Australia #Business #Facebook #Technology #World News
first published: Feb 23, 2021 09:56 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.