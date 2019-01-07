App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 08:31 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect a fairly significant market move perhaps before the elections or going into May: Udayan Mukherjee

He also added that depending on the outcome, one will see the market recalibrating its response post the event but it will not wait.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

CNBC-TV18's Consulting Editor Udayan Mukherjee is of the view that domestic triggers such as general elections and corporate earnings will likely shape the course of the market going ahead.

On the earnings front, he said, “I do not think we should expect major surprises, positive surprises from the earning season and that is little bit of a fly in the ointment if you are trying to predict full year returns this time around.”

“Overall it might still be a Q2 kind of an earning season with maybe equal number of hits and misses and therefore not too many upgrades and that may just be the tone for the next 2-3 quarters,” he said on Monday.

Talking about elections, Mukherjee said, “The market will not wait for May and June to make a move. You saw that in 2014 as well. The market’s job is to try and price in what it thinks will happen well before. Therefore, expect a fairly significant market move in the months of March and April perhaps before the elections or going into May and then depending on the outcome which might surprise either way this time you will see the market recalibrating its response post the event but it will not wait.”

related news

“Therefore, it’s futile for medium-term investors to try and tailor a portfolio to take advantage of pre-election and post-election moves. I think in such scenarios its best to stick to quality,” he said.

Source: CNBC TV 18
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 08:23 pm

tags #Business #India #Udayan Mukherjee

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.