you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Ex-M&M MD Pawan Goenka appointed chairperson of In-SPACe

Goenka's appointment at the helm of the space agency was reportedly cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet earlier this week.

Moneycontrol News
September 11, 2021 / 07:07 PM IST
Former managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra Pawan Kumar Goenka has been appointed as the chairperson of Indian National Space Promotion Authorization Centre (In-SPACe), CNBC TV 18 reported on September 11.

IN-SPACe functions as an independent nodal agency under the Department of Space, Government of India.

Goenka, an IIT alumnus, had been associated with two major automobile companies - General Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra - in his professional career that spanned over four decades.

He had earned his B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT-Kanpur and Ph.D. from Cornell University, United States. He is also a graduate of Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School. He worked at General Motors R&D Centre in Detroit from 1979 to 1993.

Thereafter, he joined Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, as General Manager (R&D). During his R&D tenure he led the development of the Scorpio SUV.

Goenka, during his near three-decade tenure with M&M, was appointed as COO (Automotive Sector) in April 2003, President (Automotive Sector) in September 2005, President (Automotive & Farm Equipment Sectors) in April 2010, Executive Director and Group President (AFS) in April 2015, and was elevated as Managing Director of M&M in November 2016.

He retired as the MD of the company on April 1, 2021, after spending 27 years with the Mahindra Group.
Tags: #IN-SPACE #Pawan Goenka
