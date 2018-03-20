App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 20, 2018 09:24 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Essar Steel lenders to meet tomorrow; may seek bids again: Sources

CNBC-TV18 learns that the lenders of Essar Steel are planning to meet tomorrow. Sources say that the creditors may once again invite bids from all players who had submitted expression of interest for the debt laden company, reports CNBC-TV18's Ritu Singh.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
CNBC-TV18 learns that the lenders of Essar Steel are planning to meet tomorrow. Sources say that the creditors may once again invite bids from all players who had submitted expression of interest for the debt laden company, reports CNBC-TV18's Ritu Singh.

tags #Business

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC