Essar Steel lenders to meet tomorrow; may seek bids again: Sources

CNBC-TV18 learns that the lenders of Essar Steel are planning to meet tomorrow. Sources say that the creditors may once again invite bids from all players who had submitted expression of interest for the debt laden company, reports CNBC-TV18's Ritu Singh.