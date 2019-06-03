App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 10:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Epsilon Bidco's 75% buyout of Essel Propack gets CCI nod

The deal involved the promoter selling 51 per cent by selling 51 per cent stake in the company for Rs 2,157 crore and a mandatory open offer, in which Epsilon was to pick up 26 per cent in the company by paying over Rs 1,000 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Competition Commission June 3 said it has approved Epsilon Bidco Pte Ltd's proposal to buy 75 per cent holding in Essel Propack. Essel Propack had in April announced a Rs 3,211-crore deal to raise money by selling out to buyout major Blackstone.

The deal involved the promoter selling 51 per cent by selling 51 per cent stake in the company for Rs 2,157 crore and a mandatory open offer, in which Epsilon was to pick up 26 per cent in the company by paying over Rs 1,000 crore.

"...acquisition of up to 75 per cent of shareholding in Essel Propack by Epsilon Bidco Pte Ltd" has been approved, the official Twitter handle of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said.

Close

The exact relationship between Epsilon and Blackstone could not be immediately established.

related news

Essel Propack's Ashok Goel, who also runs Essel World, the first amusement park in Mumbai, is the younger brother of Subash Chandra, the promoter of the financially troubled Essel group that has an indebtedness of Rs 17,174 crore.

Goel was very vocal to deny any business relationship with his elder brother Subash Chandra's Essel group, which is passing through financial troubles for some time now.

"I have no debt and I am not leveraged," Goel said, adding "as a family we are one, and care about each other. But there is no financial or commercial relationships with each other and there is no cross-holdings whatsoever between the two groups," Goel had said.

Goel said the proceeds from the deal will be used to strengthen his amusement park under Essel World at Gorai in the northwestern suburbs of the megapolis, and the nearby Water Kingdom. Some of the proceeds will also be used for charity, he added.

"We have been looking for a suitable partner and I am delighted we have found that in Blackstone who can continue the legacy and can maintain continuity of the management and customers and all other stakeholders," Goel, who is the managing director of the company, said.

The 37-year-old Essel Propack employs over 3,150 in across its 20 facilities in 10 countries, and manufactures 7 billion laminated tubes annually which are used in the FMCG, pharma and packaged food industries.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 10:10 pm

tags #Business #Competition Commission of India #Essel Propack #Market news

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.