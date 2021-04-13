Emami Q4 PAT seen up 5.2% YoY to Rs 86.1 cr: Sharekhan

Emami | Promoters reduced pledged shares to 46.50 percent of their total shareholding in September from 90.48 percent in June quarter.

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Emami to report net profit at Rs 86.1 crore up 5.2% year-on-year (down 66.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 26 percent Y-o-Y (down 28.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 671.2 crore, according to Sharekhan.

