ED summons former Bhushan Steel promoter Neeraj Singhal over Iqbal Mirchi case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Neeraj Singhal, a former promoter of Bhushan Steel, in connection with the Iqbal Mirchi case on October 25.

The ED got to know of the dealing with Iqbal Mirchi's family after a search and seizure led to the possession of a Bhushan Steel company receipt for a money transfer.

The ED sought to know about the financial transaction with Iqbal Mirchi's family. It could have taken place somewhere between 2010-11 through an associate company where Neeraj Sighal was the director.