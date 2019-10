ED summons former Bhushan Steel promoter Neeraj Singhal over Iqbal Mirchi case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Neeraj Singhal, a former promoter of Bhushan Steel, in connection with the Iqbal Mirchi case on October 25.

The ED got to know of the dealing with Iqbal Mirchi's family after a search and seizure led to the possession of a Bhushan Steel company receipt for a money transfer.

The ED sought to know about the financial transaction with Iqbal Mirchi's family. It could have taken place somewhere between 2010-11 through an associate company where Neeraj Sighal was the director.

Bhushan Steel is under the investigation in various investigation agencies including Central Bureau of Investigation and Serious Fraud of Investigation Office. Tata steel has bought this company from Insolvency proceedings.

