you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 11:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

World Bank approves $1 billion to support India's fight against COVID-19

The response to the COVID-19 pandemic around the world has required governments around the world to introduce social distancing and lockdowns in unprecedented ways, said Junaid Ahmad, World Bank Country Director in India in a webinar interaction with the media.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The World Bank on Friday approved USD 1 billion 'Accelerating India's COVID-19 Social Protection Response Program' to support the country's efforts for providing social assistance to the poor and vulnerable households, severely impacted by the pandemic. This takes the total commitment from the World Bank towards emergency COVID-19 response in India to USD 2 billion.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

A USD 1 billion support was announced last month to support India's health sector.

These measures, intended to contain the spread of the virus have, however, impacted economies and jobs – especially in the informal sector. India with the world's largest lockdown has not been an exception to this trend, he said.

Of the USD 1 billion commitment, USD 550 million will be financed by a credit from the International Development Association (IDA) – the World Bank's concessionary lending arm and USD 200 million will be a loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), with a final maturity of 18.5 years including a grace period of five years.

The remaining USD 250 million will be made available after June 30, 2020.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 15, 2020 11:35 am

Coronavirus pandemic |Business booms for crypto-exchanges as economy takes a beating

Coronavirus lockdown | Maharashtra suggests Centre to allow suburban trains for essential services

Japan's Rakuten 5G launch delayed due to coronavirus

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

