UK eases travel restrictions for Indians, mandatory institutional quarantine scrapped

Representational Image. Heathrow Airport Arrival

In what has come as a relief for the Indian diaspora, along with students and travelers on urgent business, the United Kingdom has eased entry restrictions for Indians by scrapping the strict 10-day institutional quarantine that had been in force till now.

This comes as the UK reviews its three-tier international travel restrictions with a color-coded list of countries (red, amber & green). From 4 am, Sunday, August 8, India will move to the Amber list, from the Red list.

As a result, Indians reaching the UK after that time can complete the 10-day quarantine at home or in the place they are staying and not mandatorily quarantine in a government-managed hotel. Also, under the UK's voluntary Test to Release scheme, they can choose to pay for a private Covid-19 test on day 5 of the quarantine. If the result is negative, they can end their quarantine.

Visit Visas for the UK from India continue to remain, just like other long-term visa categories.

However, before arriving, Indians have to take a COVID-19 test in the 3 days before they travel to England and ensure a negative result. They also need to book and pay for COVID-19 tests – to be taken after arrival in England. Visitors also have to complete a passenger locator form.

Changing status

Visitors from India, a 'red list' nation, had till now been subjected to a 10-day mandatory quarantine period, preferably at a government-designated hotel after arriving in the UK. Even those who have received both doses of the vaccine have to undergo quarantine.

However, what had irked many Indians is that no such rule exists for visitors from the US or European Union, both of which had been classified as 'amber list' nations from earlier.

The issue has been raised by Indian visitors -- international students, British citizens of Indian origins, and travellers on business visas -- online with many decrying the discrimination. A case in point is the UK administering to its citizens the same AstraZeneca vaccine, which is branded as Covishield in India and is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.