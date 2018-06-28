App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 05:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Traders urge Finance Ministry to review GST-related issues

The body suggested that the HSN Code should be made applicable only on the manufacturers and not traders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As the goods and services tax (GST) approaches one year of implementation, traders have requested the finance ministry to review issues like filing of multi-returns, refunds from the department, awareness about the unified tax regime and its compliances.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), in a letter written to the ministry today, has suggested that instead of monthly returns, quarterly returns should be prescribed on Form 3B to make return filing simpler.

Asking for the refunds to be automatically credited to traders' bank accounts, it has called for one registration number for traders to be allowed across India, instead of taking registrations in every state for doing business.

Further, the body suggested that the HSN Code should be made applicable only on the manufacturers and not traders.

related news

It has also appealed for assistance to traders to equip them with computers, in order to encourage e-compliance.

"A comprehensive incentive scheme should be given to traders who adopt digital payments for complying tax obligations and use digital payment in their day to day business by allowing rebate in tax," it further said.

Also, it is necessary that pending amendments in GST Act should be done as early as possible, the letter read.

Other suggestions include no input credit should be denied on pretext of invoice matchmaking, traders should be allowed to edit the returns, the classifications of goods should be made more easy, inter-state supplies should be allowed in composition scheme and a GST Lokpal should be constituted for fair and transparent redressal of grievances.

CAIT has also said that reverse charge mechanism should be deferred till March next year.

It has also urged the ministry to constitute a joint committee of traders and senior officials at district level to take GST down the line.

The GST, which was implemented on July 1, 2017, replaced over a dozen indirect taxes levied by the Centre and state governments.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 05:37 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #Goods and Services Tax #India Traders #trade

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.