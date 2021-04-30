MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

SIDBI launches loan products for MSMEs to bolster supply for COVID-19 fight

The schemes are devised under the guidance from Government of India which facilitates funding for production and services related to supply of oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, oximeters and essential drugs, it said.

PTI
April 30, 2021 / 05:54 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

To help the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with required financial support, SIDBI has lauched two loan products at concessional rate for ramping up supply of products used in fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

These products will help augment supply of oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, oximeters and essential drugs by MSMEs, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) said in a statement.

The principal financial institution engaged in the promotion, financing and development of MSMEs has launched SHWAS (SIDBI assistance to Healthcare sector in War Against Second wave of COVID19) and AROG (SIDBI Assistance to MSMEs for Recovery & Organic Growth during COVID19 pandemic), two new quick credit delivery schemes, it said.

The schemes are devised under the guidance from Government of India which facilitates funding for production and services related to supply of oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, oximeters and essential drugs, it said.

Second wave or massive resurgence of COVID-19 in the country has led to unprecedented burden on health infrastructure of the country.

Close

Related stories

SIDBI, considering the current distress caused by COVID 19 and being a national emergency, has devised these schemes to cater to help assist healthcare service providers fight against the pandemic.

These schemes envisage 100 per cent funding up to an amount of Rs 2 crore to a MSME unit at attractive interest rate of 4.5-6 per cent per annum, within 48 hours after receipt of all the documents or information.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Economy #loan #MSME #SIDBI #SME
first published: Apr 30, 2021 05:54 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.